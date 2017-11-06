Woman killed after shots were fired through the front door

(Shutterstock)

LEXINGTON, North Carolina --
Authorities say a woman has died after shots were fired through the front door of a North Carolina residence.

The News & Record of Greensboro reports 41-year-old Labrina Shanoya Daves was found inside the Lexington residence with an apparent gunshot wound to the upper part of her body. She was pronounced dead early Saturday by responding medical personnel.

Investigators determined that the shots were fired from outside the residence and into the front door, striking Daves.

A Lexington police news release says authorities questioned persons of interest, and that the shooting does not appear to be random. Further details have not been released.
