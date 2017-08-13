The Latest on incidents related to violent clashes between white supremacist groups and counter-protesters in Charlottesville, Va., that left three dead.Federal law enforcement authorities have started a civil rights investigation into a deadly car crash in Charlottesville that left one protestor dead and several others injured.The FBI said in a statement late Saturday that it is collecting facts and evidence in an ongoing investigation.Heather Heyer died when a car rammed into a group of people who were protesting the presence of white supremacists who had gathered in the city for a rally.The car's driver, James Alex Fields Jr. was charged with second-degree murder and other counts. He could also face federal charges, depending on the outcome of the FBI's investigation.