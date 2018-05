A woman died in a crash involving a dirt bike earlier this morning.A white 2005 Acura, driven by a 27-year-old-woman, was traveling east on West Club Boulevard when it was struck on the front right side by the front of a dirt bike.22-year-old-Durham woman, Zaena Graham, was riding on the back of the dirt bike and was flung from it on impact. She was not wearing a helmet.Graham was transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead a short time later.