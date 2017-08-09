Woman rescued from Fayetteville zip line

Zip line rescue underway in Fayetteville (Credit: Greg Barns )

FAYETTEVILLE (WTVD) --
The Fayetteville Fire and Emergency Management Department rescued a woman from a zip line Wednesday afternoon.

According to authorities, the woman, who is in her late 40s, became stranded between two elevated platforms at ZipQuest on Carvers Fall Road.



Officials said the woman, who was about 150 feet off of the ground, did not have enough energy to push herself from one platform to another, so she hit the brake and rolled to the middle.

Authorities shut the area down while the two-hour rescue was underway.

Crews said she was not injured.
