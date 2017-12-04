Durham woman says man on bike grabbed her butt on Ellerbe Creek Trail

DURHAM (WTVD) --
Durham police are searching for the man accused of sexually assaulting a woman on Ellerbe Creek Trail Sunday afternoon.

According to the victim, she was running on the trail near Northgate Park around 3 p.m. when a man rode by her on a bicycle.

She said he then turned around, rode up to her, and grabbed her buttocks; she screamed and he rode away.

The suspect was described as a black male, 18 to 20-years-old, 5' 8" to 5' 10," and 150 to 160 pounds.

He was wearing a gray or white hoodie, camo pants, and a backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigator Mussatti at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29349.

Durham police said residents should be vigilant, adding they should not run or walk alone and should carry a cellphone with them at all times.
