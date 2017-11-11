Woman shot on I-440 E in Raleigh in apparent road rage incident

Raleigh Police say a woman was shot after an apparent road-rage incident Friday.

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Raleigh Police are investigating after a woman was shot in an apparent road-rage incident on I-440 East between Glenwood Avenue and Six Forks Rd on Friday night.

Police said a 22-year-old woman was shot at least once in the lower part of her body.

The victim was taken to WakeMed with what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident happened just before 8 p.m.

Police think the incident happened when the woman accidentally cut off another driver, who became irate.



The victim had a passenger in the car. That person did not appear to be injured.

I0440 Eastbound has reopened.

Anyone with information that might assist this investigation is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.
