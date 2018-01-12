  • LIVE VIDEO Carolina Hurricanes officially introduce new owner Tom Dundon
CRIME

Woman stabbed multiple times outside Raleigh Food Lion

Police looking for the suspect accused of stabbing a woman multiples time outside of a Raleigh Food Lion. (WTVD)

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Police looking for the suspect accused of stabbing a woman multiples time outside of a Raleigh Food Lion.

Officers said the incident happened just before 6:30 Thursday night at the store located in the shopping center at 1100 North Raleigh Blvd.

When they arrived, they found 36-year-old Alma Delia Contreras Martinez had sustained several stab wounds.

She was taken to WakeMed with non-life-threatening injuries.

Those with any information are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 919-834-4357.
