Woman stabbed multiple times outside Raleigh Food Lion

Police looking for the suspect accused of stabbing a woman multiples time outside of a Raleigh Food Lion.Officers said the incident happened just before 6:30 Thursday night at the store located in the shopping center at 1100 North Raleigh Blvd.When they arrived, they found 36-year-old Alma Delia Contreras Martinez had sustained several stab wounds.She was taken to WakeMed with non-life-threatening injuries.Those with any information are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 919-834-4357.