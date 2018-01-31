Durham Police are investigating a stabbing death of a woman at Hillside Park on Tuesday night in the 1300 block of S. Roxboro Street.Officers responded to the call shortly after 9 p.m.The unidentified woman was pronounced dead on scene.Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator J. Mitchell at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29335 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.