Durham police investigating stabbing death at Hillside Park

Durham Police are investigating a stabbing death of a woman at Hillside Park on Tuesday night in the 1300 block of S. Roxboro Street.

DURHAM, NC (WTVD) --
Durham Police are investigating a stabbing death of a woman at Hillside Park on Tuesday night in the 1300 block of S. Roxboro Street.

Officers responded to the call shortly after 9 p.m.

The unidentified woman was pronounced dead on scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator J. Mitchell at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29335 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
