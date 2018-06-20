Woman's aggressive arrest in California goes viral

EMBED </>More Videos

Woman's confrontation with police goes viral (KTRK)

ARCATA, Calif. --
A confrontation between a 20-year-old woman and police in Arcata, California, is going viral.

It all started when Humboldt State University police pulled over a vehicle after they say they saw a woman standing up through the sunroof.

Police arrested the juvenile who was allegedly hanging out the sunroof. Police then questioned the passenger and the confrontation began.

The video shows the woman and the officers arguing over the accuracy of the woman's last name.

Police eventually pulled the woman out of the car and arrested her.

Samantha Alonso Luna was charged with resisting arrest, battery on a peace officer, public intoxication and providing false identification to a police officer.

Police released a statement saying they were cracking down on underage drinking and are looking into the incident.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
viral videoarrestu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
NC parents, fans brawl during youth softball tournament
NJ family helps terminally ill St. Bernard achieve bucket list
Injuries reported after dump truck overturns on I-95 in Cumberland County
Jogger says sunscreen helped her escape attacker
Raleigh police identify pedestrian killed on I-440
Pilot, passenger ID'd in helicopter crash at State Highway Patrol training facility
Florida man gets 12 years for kicking deputy, police dog
Two Morrisville children found safe after being taken in carjacking
Show More
Cumberland Co. community thankful but prepared after police catch 2 armed robbers
3 dead after being pulled from pool at Durham apartment complex
Sister Act: Sisters going head to head to be crowned Miss NC
Cedar Ridge HS drops varsity football team for Fall season
NCSHP sergeant helps deliver baby on side of road
More News