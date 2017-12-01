The Wake County Sheriff's Office says it has charged two women at the Growing Well Child Care Center in the 5-thousand block of Neuse Street just outside Raleigh.According to an arrest warrant, 69-year-old Shirley Staten - the owner - force-fed rice and water to a 4-year-old child causing "permanent or protracted injury."She's charged with felony child abuse inflicting serious physical injury and misdemeanor child abuse.Another woman, 37-year-old Nina Lassiter, is charged with misdemeanor child abuse.The investigation is ongoing.In a statement, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said: "The Division of Child Development and Early Education has issued a summary suspension of the facility's license that requires the facility to close at the end of business today. As this is an ongoing investigation, we cannot provide further comment".