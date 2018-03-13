  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
  • Programming Alert: Due to continuing snow coverage, GMA will air on 11.2

WWE star Jeff Hardy charged with DWI in North Carolina

Jeff Hardy (Credit: Cabarrus County authorities)

CONCORD, N.C --
Professional wrestler Jeff Hardy has been charged with DWI in North Carolina.

WSOC reports that the WWE star was charged in Cabarrus County after being in a single-vehicle crash Saturday. An arrest report says Hardy registered a 0.25 blood alcohol level on a Breathalyzer test. North Carolina's limit is 0.08 percent.

Hardy and his brother, Matt Hardy, are known as the wrestling duo The Hardy Boyz. The Cameron natives won the WWE Raw tag team championships at WrestleMania in April.

Hardy has an April court date scheduled. It is unclear if he has a lawyer.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
arrestwrestlingnorth carolina newsNC
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Multiple accidents reported as icy roads greet morning rush
Pres. Trump fires Sec. of State Rex Tillerson
Snow has moved along, now when will we warm up?
NC bases had at least 39 kid-on-kid sex assault reports
Person County blanketed by snow
Area school closings, delays, and early dismissals
Current Triangle traffic
Charges against Raleigh man surprise neighbors who reported him to police
Show More
Soldier appears in court for child-shooting incident
Nine dogs found dead near rural Wilson County roads
I-Team: Durham residents cry foul over neighborhood smell
Newborn baby mauled to death by family's wolf hybrid dog
Wake County bus driver charged after bus carrying 6 students overturns
More News
Photos
American Idol talent from North Carolina
Woody Durham, former voice of Tar Heels, dead at 76
Durham Crimestoppers
'He never wavered, never:' Public pays respects to Rev. Billy Graham
More Photos