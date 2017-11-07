Yes, even you can do something to prevent child abuse

Experts say arrests in three serious child abuse cases in Wake County in two days is likely a statistical anomaly.But they add that it's a good time to remind all of us that it's a crime that is completely preventable.We reached out to experts at Prevent Child Abuse North Carolina who pointed out that child abuse costs our country two billion dollars a year in health care, social services, and court costs.The president and CEO of the group, Sharon Hirsch, told ABC11, "Parenting is going to be the hardest thing that you ever do. And if we can just change that social norm around the fact that going to a parenting class is a really wise and wonderful thing to do."Hirsch noted that almost all of us take birthing classes that provide information that will help you during delivery - about 24 hours or so.But she says few us take parenting classes that provide information we can use for the next 24 years.Hirsch's organization has a lot of good information on its websiteShe says parenting has never been as stressful as it is today and encourages parents and parents-to-be to take advantage of opportunities to educate themselves.She added, "And to ask for help from your pediatrician or your faith community or your support network is a sign of strength. It strengthens families and it keeps children safe."But she points out that even those of us who aren't currently parents can help by volunteering our time and donating to organizations like hers.So if you're tired of turning on the news and hearing about child abuse here is your chance to take action to prevent it.