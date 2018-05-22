'Zombie' alert issued in Florida

Residents of a Florida city who received alerts about a power outage were also warned to look out for zombies. That's right - zombies. (WLS)

LAKE WORTH, Fla. --
Residents of a Florida city who received alerts about a power outage were also warned to look out for zombies. That's right - zombies.

The Palm Beach Post reports that Lake Worth residents received the message during a power outage around 2 a.m. Sunday.

"Power outage and zombie alert for residents of Lake Worth and Terminus. There are now far less than seven thousands three hundred and eighty customers involved due to extreme zombie activity. Restoration time uncertain. "

Terminus is a city in the TV show "The Walking Dead".

City spokesman Ben Kerr later posted a Facebook message saying officials were investigating the bogus alert and that he wanted to "reiterate that Lake Worth does not have any zombie activity currently."

Kerr says 7,880 customers lost power, but it was restored within 30 minutes.

ABC News contributed to this report.
