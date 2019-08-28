marijuana

More than 500 marijuana plants possibly totaling $1 million found in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. - (WTVD) -- The Robeson County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook about what was going on with helicopters flying around the county on Tuesday. It was over a massive drug bust.

The office said around 540 plants ranging from 4 to 15 feet tall were seized from different locations throughout the county. At full maturity, the plants were capable of valuing around $1 million. The RCSO investigated along with the National Guard's Counter Narcotics Air Wing Unit and the Community Impact Team.

The sheriff's office says arrests are pending and the investigations are still open.

"We continue to utilize all available resources in our quest to clean up our county," said Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. "Operations such as this will have a huge impact on those trying to profit from the illegal drug trade. This is only the beginning as we expect to make an arrest soon."

