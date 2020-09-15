T-Mobile customers may lose service after $10,000 in copper wiring, cables stolen from Wake Forest cell tower

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake County Sheriff's Office is investigating after approximately $10,000 in copper wires and cables was stolen from a T-Mobile cell phone tower.Investigators said a T-Mobile employee reported the theft at the tower on Durham Road in Wake Forest around 3 p.m. Monday. The employee told deputies that the suspect or suspects entered the base of the tower using a code that only employees know.The suspects then climbed the tower and stole the copper and cables. T-Mobile officials told the sheriff's office a few thousand T-Mobile customers may lose service for most of the week because of the theft.Service will be restored once the wiring can be replaced.Anyone who has seen suspicious activity at the tower's site is asked to call Wake County Sheriff's Office at (919)856-6911.