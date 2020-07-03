Up to $10K reward offered for information about guns stolen from Fayetteville pawn shop

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Bureau of Alcohol, Firearms and Tobacco is offering up to a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the people who broke into a Fayetteville pawn shop at the end of May and stole several guns.

The burglary happened early in the morning on May 31, a few hours after protesters tried to burn down the Market House in downtown Fayetteville and some people smashed windows on Hay Street.

At the Ace Pawn Shop on Bragg Boulevard, several people were seen on security footage feeding rifles through the store's security grate and climbing over the grate with guns.
Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call ATF at 1-800-283-8477 or email ATFTips@atf.gov.
