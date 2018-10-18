DOJ offers $10M reward for El Mencho, head of new Mexican cartel taking over illegal drug trade

EMBED </>More Videos

The Department of Justice announced a $10 million reward for El Mencho, the head of a new cartel that's taking over the drug trade in Mexico and around the world. (KABC)

By
LOS ANGELES, California --
He is called El Mencho and he is the head of the New Generation Cartel of Jalisco, and officials say it has taken over for the Sinaloa cartel.

On Tuesday, Attorney General Jeff Sessions put a price on El Mencho - a $10 million reward. Sessions also announced indictments on 45 people.

"We believe that they traffic at least five tons of cocaine and five tons of methamphetamine into the United States every month," Sessions said.

Federal agents said the cartel is now one of the most dangerous criminal organizations in the world and its U.S. base is in southern California. In one drug bust in Hollywood, agents found 50 kilos of cocaine and $2.5 million in cash.

Officials said the cartel has 5,000 members and controls 23 Mexican states. The cartel has also expanded to Europe, Asia and Australia.

"His gang will basically take over an entire city. He'll take kids and make them work for him by force. He will tell the mothers and fathers if they don't work, they die," said Daniel Comeaux, with the Drug Enforcement Agency in L.A.

The case is being prosecuted by the Department of Justice in Washington, but the Los Angeles office and the DEA are on the front line of the fight.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
carteldrugsillegal drugscocainedepartment of justicejeff sessionsu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
USA Gymnastics president arrested in connection to sex abuse scandal
New roller coaster under construction at Carowinds
Haunted Triangle: Possible spirit haunts Andrew Johnson's birthplace
Man, 20, accused of killing NC trooper charged with murder
Get into the NC State Fair for free Thursday
Fayetteville Wendy's closed following overnight fire
Man arrested in suspected drunk driving crash
Troubleshooter: Don't get scammed when buying Halloween costumes
Show More
Parents at Cary middle school voice new concerns on reassignment plan
Parent upset after school survey asks 11-year-olds about sexual orientation
Man who made 911 call after trooper shot recounts frantic moments
Mom's persistence leads to diagnosis for Chapel Hill teen with rare disorder
UNC students spending fall break helping Hurricane Florence victims
More News