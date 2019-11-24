jewelry theft

Burglar steals more than $350,000 in jewelry from Iggy Azalea, boyfriend's home

By Brad Belstock
ATLANTA, Ga. -- A thief swiped more than $350,000 in jewelry from the home belonging to rappers Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti.

Azalea told Atlanta police the burglar got in through the back door which had been left unlocked.

The thief then found a bag in the dining room where the couple kept their jewelry.

The caper happened in under ten minutes and the actual value of what was taken could be much higher.

Carti was unable to give dollar amounts to investigators so they had to mark down the stolen items having a value of zero.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
georgiaburglaryrap musicrapperbuzzworthyrobberybreak injewelry theftmusicwatercoolerhip hopjewelry
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
JEWELRY THEFT
Pennsylvania woman pleads for return of stolen wedding ring
Man robbed of $20K in jewelry near Streets at Southpoint
WATCH: Thief walks off with $17,000 wedding ring set
Rapper claims $500K in jewelry, cash stolen at Cracker Barrel
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Raleigh police investigating after man shot overnight
Holiday spirit fills the air at Raleigh Christmas Parade
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg hospitalized
Howell, North Carolina roll past Mercer 56-7 in home finale
Secret Santa Word Sweepstakes
Tyler Perry offers to pay hospital bill for couple stuck in Mexico
Woman calls 911, 'orders pizza' to signal domestic violence
Show More
The strange story of the Cabbage Patch Kid Riots of 1983
Wake Co. women gather to donate to family with deaf mother, young girl
Cool temps, scattered showers possible during parade
Drive-by gunfire, crash shut down Durham street; 1 in custody
Man charged after Raleigh woman reports indecent exposure that escalated
More TOP STORIES News