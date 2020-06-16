$40,000 reward offered for information 2 years after former Fremont mayor found dead in garage

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The state is offering $40,000 in reward money for information about the death of Floyd Anthony "Andy" Evans two years after he was found dead in a garage.

Evans was found shot to death in a home on Evans Farm Road in Fremont on June 16, 2018. The Wayne County Sheriff's Office and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation are jointly investigating the case.

Evans, who was 65, was the mayor of Fremont in the '90s.

Anyone with information about Evans' death should call the Wayne County Sheriff's Office at 919-731-1128, 919-731-1480, or 919-705-1862 (tip line). You can also reach Goldsboro Wayne County Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255 or by text to 919-222-4230.

A $35,000 reward gathered by private donations is being offered for information leading to an arrest. Gov. Roy Cooper is offering a separate reward of $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.
