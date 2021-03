GoFundMe raises $44K for family of mother of 6 killed in Lumberton road rage shooting

EMBED >More News Videos She was headed to the beach with her husband when the shooting happened.

A Pennsylvania family is receiving an outpouring of donations after a 47-year-old mother of six was killed in a road rage shooting in Lumberton on Thursday.As of Monday morning, the family's GoFundMe titled the 'Julie Michelle Eberly Memorial Foundation' had raised $43,945. The fund hauled in $32,710 from 660 donors in it's first 24 hours."We want to raise funds to honor Julie and her life. Julie was a beautiful, loving, generous, and giving person," the family wrote on GoFundMe. "We will be using the funds to help others and to give to the organizations that were close to her heart."Eberly, a mother of six, was killed on Interstate-95 while on her way to Hilton Head with her husband to celebrate their anniversary. Robeson County investigators said the victim's vehicle came close to the suspect's vehicle during a merge into a lane. That's when the suspect pulled next to Eberly and opened fire into her car.Now, authorities are asking for the public's assistance in finding a 2010 model silver or grey Chevrolet Malibu or Impala with dark-tinted windows and chrome around the window frame. The vehicle was last seen traveling southbound down Interstate-95 to Exit 22.On Friday, the Robeson County Sheriff's Office announced a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest for the person responsible."May Julie's death not be in vain and may her memory live on by the giving in her name"