gofundme

GoFundMe raises $44K for family of mother of 6 killed in Lumberton road rage shooting

A Pennsylvania family is receiving an outpouring of donations after a 47-year-old mother of six was killed in a road rage shooting in Lumberton on Thursday.

As of Monday morning, the family's GoFundMe titled the 'Julie Michelle Eberly Memorial Foundation' had raised $43,945. The fund hauled in $32,710 from 660 donors in it's first 24 hours.

"We want to raise funds to honor Julie and her life. Julie was a beautiful, loving, generous, and giving person," the family wrote on GoFundMe. "We will be using the funds to help others and to give to the organizations that were close to her heart."

Eberly, a mother of six, was killed on Interstate-95 while on her way to Hilton Head with her husband to celebrate their anniversary. Robeson County investigators said the victim's vehicle came close to the suspect's vehicle during a merge into a lane. That's when the suspect pulled next to Eberly and opened fire into her car.

RELATED: Mother of 6 killed in 'cowardly and senseless' road rage shooting on I-95 in Lumberton
EMBED More News Videos

She was headed to the beach with her husband when the shooting happened.



Now, authorities are asking for the public's assistance in finding a 2010 model silver or grey Chevrolet Malibu or Impala with dark-tinted windows and chrome around the window frame. The vehicle was last seen traveling southbound down Interstate-95 to Exit 22.

On Friday, the Robeson County Sheriff's Office announced a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest for the person responsible.

"May Julie's death not be in vain and may her memory live on by the giving in her name"
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ncnorth carolinawoman killedgofundmedonationsnorth carolina newsroad rage
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GOFUNDME
Ken Jeong donates $50K to families of victims in Atlanta spa shootings
Lawsuit filed against OC man who started GoFundMe for Starbucks barista
NJ mom dies of COVID days after giving birth to 3rd son
Mom in need of transplant spreads message while raising awareness
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wrong way driver on US 70 hits, kills another driver
Video of Floyd arrest may appear early at ex-cop's trial
COVID-19 origins inconclusive, draft of WHO report says
Cary 4-year-old dies from drowning while on vacation at Hilton Head
Ship 'partially refloated,' but still stuck in Suez Canal
Texas teen paralyzed in crash during winter storm standing again
LATEST: Duke's East Campus Union closes after COVID outbreak
Show More
Teacher's racist rant on Zoom recorded by 12-year-old's parent
Hot mic catches pilot's expletive-filled rant
Biden administration working on system to prove vaccination
Palm Sunday brings faithful back to church amid pandemic
Teen girls charged with murder, carjacking of Uber Eats driver in DC
More TOP STORIES News