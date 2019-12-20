$500,000 stolen check 'scam' busted in Wake, Durham, Johnston counties

By
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Investigators with the Wake County Sheriff's Office have cracked what they describe as a "large-scale fraud scam" involving stolen checks.

Three people are arrested and charged with more than 100 felony fraud charges.

The alleged scheme involved altering the payee on stolen checks, according to the Wake County Sheriff's Office. The crimes defrauded Wake County banks and victims of about $500,000.

Krhistopher Stukes, 26; Kirsten Davis, 24; and Carl Parker, 25, allegedly committed the crimes in Wake, Durham and Johnston counties.

The U.S. Attorney's Office will prosecute some of the suspects on federal charges, according to the Wake County Sheriff's Office.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wake countydurham countyjohnston countyscamsscamfraudwake county newsjohnston county newsdurham county news
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2-year-old at Cary daycare found wandering into busy street
Vance Co. asst. principal suspended after assault allegation
Fayetteville teacher accused of indecent liberties with student
Chapel Hill students raise money to fix violin of girl killed in crash
Wake County Principal of the Year up for best in NC
Cashback websites: Can you really get paid to shop?
175 animal shelter pets get holiday meals
Show More
RDU says perimeter fence needed to keep trespassers out
Durham couple sues Baby + Co. after 2017 infant death
Gun found between 2 bodies in Orange County bathroom
Volunteers provide gifts for 2,500 children
22-year-old found shot in Wake Forest home dies from injuries
More TOP STORIES News