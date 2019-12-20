$500,000 stolen check 'scam' busted in Wake, Durham, Johnston counties

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Investigators with the Wake County Sheriff's Office have cracked what they describe as a "large-scale fraud scam" involving stolen checks.Three people are arrested and charged with more than 100 felony fraud charges.The alleged scheme involved altering the payee on stolen checks, according to the Wake County Sheriff's Office. The crimes defrauded Wake County banks and victims of about $500,000.Krhistopher Stukes, 26; Kirsten Davis, 24; and Carl Parker, 25, allegedly committed the crimes in Wake, Durham and Johnston counties.The U.S. Attorney's Office will prosecute some of the suspects on federal charges, according to the Wake County Sheriff's Office.