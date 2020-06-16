$5,000 reward offered for information about people involved in Market House fire

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms is offering up to a $5,000 reward for information about anyone involved in fires at the Market House in downtown Fayetteville on May 30.

On May 30, demonstrators gathered in front of the building, where enslaved people were once sold, to demand justice for the murder of George Floyd. During the protest, the Market House was set on fire.

Two people, Andrew Garcia-Smith and Charles Anthony Pittman, have already been arrested and charged in connection to the arson at the Market House.

Now, the ATF is offering the reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of anyone else involved in the fire. In a Facebook post, Fayetteville and Cumberland County Crime Stoppers shared the images of two people believed to be involved.



Anyone with information is asked to call the ATF tip line at 888-ATF-TIPS or email them at ATFTips@atf.gov.

The footage used in this article is archived footage, stay tuned for an updated video.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fayettevillecumberland countyncprotestracismarsonarson investigation
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 LATEST: Leaders allocate $35M to local health departments
Statue of white supremacist removed from Raleigh
Trump signs executive order on police reform
Clouds, Cool & Wet Tomorrow
House to vote on making Washington DC the 51st state
NC Senate passes teacher bonus bill
Virginia governor to propose Juneteenth as state holiday
Show More
Roxboro newspaper publisher-editor resigns over racist editorial cartoon
The 411: Moore Square Market making a comeback
$40K offered for info 2 years after former Fremont mayor found dead
NASCAR driver races in 'Back the Blue' car
Reward increased for information on missing Fort Hood soldier
More TOP STORIES News