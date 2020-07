Up to $5K reward offered for information about Fayetteville Walmart gun burglary

EMBED >More News Videos At the Ace Pawn Shop on Bragg Boulevard, several people were seen on security footage feeding rifles through the store's security grate and climbing over the grate with guns.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Investigators are offering up to a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the conviction of the people who stole guns from a Fayetteville Walmart on May 31.On Sunday, May 31, several people broke into the Walmart on Gillespie Street and stole multiple firearms, the Bureau of Alcohol, Firearms and Tobacco said in a written statement. A few hours earlier, several protesters tried to burn down the Market House in downtown Fayetteville , and some people smashed windows on Hay Street.Multiple rifles and other guns were also stolen from a Fayetteville pawn shop that evening. It is unclear at this time if the two gun burglaries are related.Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call ATF at 1-800-283-8477.