Two men from Miami were arrested in Johnston County when deputies found $5 million worth of cocaine in their possession.

The deputies pulled over a tractor-trailer hauling produce on Interstate 95 near Kenly on Sunday afternoon.

Inside the tractor-trailer, deputies found 110 pounds of cocaine hidden in brown boxes.

Captain Jeff Caldwell said the drug bust is likely the largest-ever by the Johnston County Sheriff's Office.

The deputies arrested Eugenio Carlos Alfonso, 48, and Julio Cesar Rodriguez, 49. Both men are from Miami.

They now face felony charges related to drug trafficking.
