﻿Raleigh police mark beginning of National Gun Violence Awareness Month

By
RPD marks beginning of National Gun Violence Awareness Month

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- For so many families, a bright orange bow has a deep meaning.

"It's taken on a very personal note for me. This is the first time," said Sylvia Burns, Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense of Durham.

For the last five years, Burns has worked with Moms Demand Action. But just four weeks ago, her mission hit close to home. Her 21-year-old niece was involved in a murder-suicide.

"We don't know why...she shot him and killed him and then she turned the gun on herself and committed suicide," Burns said.

So now she stands with the Raleigh Police Department marking the beginning of National Gun Violence Awareness Month.

"Remember together we can end gun violence. But it's not just us. It's the community. It takes all of us," said Raleigh Police Chief Cassandra Deck-Brown.

Between 2018 and 2020, the number of gun violence victims increased in Raleigh by about 10 percent. Since the beginning of 2021, the city has experienced 280 crimes involving guns. So as this year continues, Burns says she hopes their efforts will change that upward trend.

"The reality is everyday is a crisis in this country from people dying. So it's a sad reminder of that but hopefully it's a reminder that we're now raising awareness of the issues," Burns said.
