Delphi, Indiana murders: Police release new video, sketch and audio of suspect in killings of Abigail Williams, Liberty German

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=5264422" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Indiana police have released addisional audio of a person they suspect murdered two teen girls in Delphi, Ind.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=5136839" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> "This investigation is not closed." Investigators discuss tips they had received and their continued confidence that they will solve the case.

DELPHI, Ind. -- Indiana State Police have released new audio, video and a sketch of the man they suspect murdered two teen girls in Delphi, Ind. in 2017.The bodies of Abigail Williams, 13, and Liberty German, 14, were found in February 2017, a day after they disappeared while hiking near Delphi, which is about 60 miles northwest of Indianapolis.Monday, police released a new video of the suspect walking on a rail bridge, as well as new audio taken from Liberty's cell phone and an updated sketch.Indiana State Police Superintendent Douglas Carter also said police are searching for anyone with information on a vehicle that was abandoned at CPS DCS Welfare on east County Road 300 between noon and 5 p.m. on February 13.Investigators have reviewed thousands of leads looking for a man who forced the teens off the trail, ordering them to go "down the hill."A reward of $225,000 for information leading to an arrest remains in place.