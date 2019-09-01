deputy-involved shooting

Man killed in Wake County deputy-involved shooting after pointing gun during disturbance call, sheriff's office says

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was killed in a deputy-involved shooting in Wake County Saturday night after officials said he pointed a gun at deputies while they were following up on a disturbance call.

It happened Saturday in the 8000 block of Caddy Road when deputies responded to a disturbance call.

A man ran from his car and into the woods, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies returned around 11 p.m. to find the man barricaded inside a vehicle.

Deputies worked for an hour to get the man out of the car using non-lethal pepper spray and flash bangs.

Officials said the man pointed a gun at deputies, was told to put it down and didn't.

The man was shot by deputies and died from his injuries.

The sheriff's office said the deputy who fired the fatal shot was placed on administrative duty.

The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating.
