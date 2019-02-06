1 arrested, 1 at-large following police chase in Wake County

.@MorrisvilleNCPD: Officer investigating car break ins found 2 suspects who fled the scene...After a brief pursuit, they caught one of the suspects, while the other escaped on foot. Police are currently searching for the second suspect. More on @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/LWcrQigJSj — Anthony Wilson (@AnthonyABC11) February 6, 2019

Morrisville and Cary police officers are trying to locate a suspect accused of breaking into a car and then leading police on a chase in Wake County.Officials said officers were investigating reports of suspicious men in the area of Downing Glen and Town Hall Drive around 2:30 a.m. when they found and attempted to talk to two suspects.The suspects drove off in a white Jeep and a brief car chase ensued. Officers caught one of the suspects, Leon Travis Hayward, 28 of Durham, but the other suspect got away.Officials have not released a description of the suspect who got away, but they did say he is not believed to be in the area anymore.Hayward faces criminal charges related to evading arrest and being in possession of a stolen vehicle. Investigators said more charges are pending.