murder

1 arrested, 2 remain at large in case of mother killed in Raleigh

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Two people are at large and a third is behind bars in connection to the killing of a mother of three in Raleigh.

Raleigh Police Department said Kimberly Holder, 24, was shot and killed Nov. 8 on Bragg Street near Garner Road. Two men were also shot during the same crime; they were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators announced Thursday night that Kedrick Thomas, 27, was behind bars accused of murder and assault with a deadly weapon in Holder's death.

Arrest warrants were also issued for Stephon McQueen, 27, and Ivette Uriostegui, 28. They both face charges of murder and assault with a deadly weapon.

McQueen and Uriostegui remain at large. They are believed to be driving a red 2008 Dodge Charger with tag number FMA-1307. They are considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about McQueen and/or Uriostegui should call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at 919-834-HELP.

Holder was honored with a vigil earlier this week as participants lit candles and released balloons at 6:22 p.m., a nod to her June 22 birthday.

Friends described Holder as a great person and great mother who recently returned to school.

"Her life was cut real short," said minister Duran Copeland. "The senseless gun violence and I hate for it to happen like that. She left three beautiful kids behind. She was a great person in the community, and it's a sad situation."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleighcrimemurdershooting
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MURDER
Grandson accused of murdering 71-year-old grandmother
Young mother of 3 among those killed in violent weekend in Raleigh
Woman says she cleaned up after boyfriend killed his fiancee
2nd man sought in Fayetteville Halloween murder caught in Florida
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Fired ambassador to Ukraine testifies in impeachment hearing
Timeline revealed in case of missing Holly Springs mother
Roger Stone found guilty of witness tampering, lying to Congress
Doctors warn about dangers and spread of eyelash lice
Mysterious dog illness that has sickened hundreds identified
Former NC State basketball player dies after domestic dispute
IHOP rampage: Violent attack caught on video
Show More
NFL Brawl: Browns' Garrett suspended indefinitely after helmet hit
Police: Suspects linked to 3 gas station robberies in Wake, Johnston counties
Nashville man found dead, girlfriend bound in apparent armed robbery
Duke struggles to catch opossum living in dorm
Father stabbed after he, 8-year-old son hit by car on sidewalk
More TOP STORIES News