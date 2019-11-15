1 arrested, 2 remain at large in case of mother killed in Raleigh

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Two people are at large and a third is behind bars in connection to the killing of a mother of three in Raleigh.
Raleigh Police Department said Kimberly Holder, 24, was shot and killed Nov. 8 on Bragg Street near Garner Road. Two men were also shot during the same crime; they were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Investigators announced Thursday night that Kedrick Thomas, 27, was behind bars accused of murder and assault with a deadly weapon in Holder's death.
Arrest warrants were also issued for Stephon McQueen, 27, and Ivette Uriostegui, 28. They both face charges of murder and assault with a deadly weapon.
McQueen and Uriostegui remain at large. They are believed to be driving a red 2008 Dodge Charger with tag number FMA-1307. They are considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information about McQueen and/or Uriostegui should call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at 919-834-HELP.
Holder was honored with a vigil earlier this week as participants lit candles and released balloons at 6:22 p.m., a nod to her June 22 birthday.
Friends described Holder as a great person and great mother who recently returned to school.
"Her life was cut real short," said minister Duran Copeland. "The senseless gun violence and I hate for it to happen like that. She left three beautiful kids behind. She was a great person in the community, and it's a sad situation."
