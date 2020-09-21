1 arrested in Harnett County police chase through multiple towns

HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- One man was arrested from an overnight police chase in Harnett County.

The chase started near Angier around 1 a.m. before going to back roads towards Harnett Central High School and into Buies Creek near Campbell University. ABC11 crews were there as the driver was being tracked in the woods. A man left the vehicle and went into a wooded area on Gregory Circle across from Woodside Court.

The man was eventually arrested and taken to Harnett County Jail.

Police from Angier, Coats and Lillington as well as Harnett County deputies all responded.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harnett countyangierbuies creekpolice chaseharnett county news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Boy hospitalized in Durham shooting
LATEST: More sites for free meals in Durham
1 dead, 3 injured following bus crash near Southpoint Mall
See full 2020 Emmys winners list
Hoke County man arrested by FBI, faces 332 sex crime charges
Migrant women say they didn't OK surgery in alleged forced hysterectomies
Woman accused of sending ricin letter to WH arrested: AP sources
Show More
Car crashes into Raleigh home following chase out of Garner
A sweep for 'Schitt's Creek,' 'Succession' tops Emmy Awards
NCCU student hurt when stray bullet breaks dorm window
Plans for Justice Ginsburg's funeral services underway
Brady, Fournette lead Bucs over Panthers 31-17
More TOP STORIES News