RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A person was badly injured after being stabbed Saturday evening, officials say.
Authorities say it happened in the 3900 block of Dowling Haven Place around 8 p.m.
Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
A person was reported to have been stabbed and is in critical condition.
No other information has been released, as the investigation is ongoing. Please check back for updates.
1 badly injured after stabbing in Raleigh
STABBING
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News