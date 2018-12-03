1 child dead and 40 injured after charter bus carrying youth football team crashes in Arkansas

A child is dead and 40 others are hurt after a bus carrying a youth football team crashed in Arkansas.

BENTON, Arkansas --
Authorities say a charter bus carrying a youth football team has crashed in Arkansas, killing one child and injuring at least 40 other people.

A Memphis public school superintendent said in a news conference that a third grader from one of its charter schools was the child who was killed.

Aspire Public Schools superintendent Nickalous Manning did not reveal the boy's name, but said he was "full of life, full of energy." Manning said the loss of the boy is "going to be hard to heal from."

Arkansas State Police said the wreck happened early Monday just after 2:30 a.m. along Interstate 30 near Benton.
State police said the charter bus was traveling from Texas to Memphis, Tennessee.

Police said the bus was carrying a football team that had played in a championship game in Dallas over the weekend. Police say most of the injured are children who were taken to hospitals in Little Rock and Benton.

The driver the bus told authorities she lost control of the vehicle, causing it to roll off the interstate.
