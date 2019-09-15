shooting

Woman dead, man critical after Rolesville domestic shooting, deputies say

ROLESVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Wake County Sheriff's Office is investigating a domestic shooting in Rolesville that left a woman dead and a man in critical condition late Saturday night.

Deputies were called to the 6500 block of Sunset Manor Drive around 9:30 p.m.

Witnesses said the male shooting victim sustained a gunshot wound and fled to a neighbor's house, according to the sheriff's office.

The man was rushed to the hospital and is in critical condition.

The Tactical Response Team found a woman dead in the home.

The sheriff's office said CCBI and the Medical Examiner's Office have been called in to assist the investigation.

Deputies said a motive has not been determined for the shooting.
