1 killed, 1 injured when argument spawns shooting during card game in Robeson County

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- An argument at a card game led to one man being killed and other being injured in Robeson County on Saturday.

The sheriff's office said the shooting happened shortly before 3 a.m.

When deputies arrived they found two men--Rodney Lewis, 54, and Jamel R. Hendrix, 24--had been shot.

Lewis had a non-life-threatening wound. Hendrix's wound was more serious. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but did not survive.

Robeson County Sheriff's Office did not release any information about the relationships of the people involved in the card game. There were also no details released about a possible suspect or any circumstances surrounding the argument that led up to the shooting.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lumbertondeadly shootinghomicidedouble shooting
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman found dead, man injured in 'brutal' stabbing
Amy Coney Barrett vows to interpret laws 'as they are written'
LATEST: NC reports 1,109 COVID-19 hospitalizations
How to protect your family from a kitchen fire
Latin Heritage Month: COVID-19 frontline workers
Man killed in Durham ID'd as 19-year-old
VIDEO: Excited dog greets Marine returning from deployment
Show More
Thousands sign up to be deliberately exposed to COVID-19
Cary family on the verge of homelessness as financial hardships stack
Here are some of the top deals for Amazon Prime Day
Joe Morgan, driving force of Big Red Machine, dies at 77
Overturned tractor-trailer on I-540 exit ramp in Apex
More TOP STORIES News