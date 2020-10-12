1 killed, 1 injured when argument spawns shooting during card game in Robeson County

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- An argument at a card game led to one man being killed and other being injured in Robeson County on Saturday.
The sheriff's office said the shooting happened shortly before 3 a.m.
When deputies arrived they found two men--Rodney Lewis, 54, and Jamel R. Hendrix, 24--had been shot.
Lewis had a non-life-threatening wound. Hendrix's wound was more serious. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but did not survive.
Robeson County Sheriff's Office did not release any information about the relationships of the people involved in the card game. There were also no details released about a possible suspect or any circumstances surrounding the argument that led up to the shooting.
