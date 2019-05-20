1 dead, 1 injured after shooting at Fayetteville home

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville police officers are investigating a shooting that killed one person and injured another.The incident happened just after 8 a.m. Monday at a home on Homeplace Court.Upon arrival, officers found that two people had been shot. One victim was pronounced dead on scene; the other was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.The names of the victims have yet to be released.Police have a person of interest in custody and are searching for another. No other details were released.Those with any information are asked to contact Detective A. Caldwell with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 366-5853 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).The Fayetteville/Cumberland County Crimestoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.