1 dead, 2 injured after shooting at Rocky Mount home

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) --
One person is dead and another two are injured after a triple-shooting in Rocky Mount Tuesday morning.

Police said the incident happened just before 6:30 a.m. in the 1900 block of Forest Wood Road.

When officers arrived they found three people had been shot during an aggravated assault; one had died of their injuries.

Two of the victims were taken to Nash General Hospital for treatment; their conditions are unknown.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

Police did not release any further information about the shooting.

Those with information are asked to call Rocky Mount Police Department at (225)-972-1411, Twin County Crime Stoppers at (252) 977-1111, or Text-A-Tip (Text RMPOL) and your message to CRIMES (274637).

