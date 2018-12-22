DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --Police are investigating following a shooting that left one man dead and two others injured Saturday evening.
Around 7:30 p.m., officers received a shooting call in the 800 block of Berwyn Avenue.
When they arrived on the scene, they found a black man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Two other victims, both adult men, showed up at a local hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. No suspects are in custody.
No names have yet to be released, as the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Harton at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29332 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.