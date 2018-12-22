Police are investigating following a shooting that left one man dead and two others injured Saturday evening.Around 7:30 p.m., officers received a shooting call in the 800 block of Berwyn Avenue.When they arrived on the scene, they found a black man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.Two other victims, both adult men, showed up at a local hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. No suspects are in custody.No names have yet to be released, as the investigation is ongoing.Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Harton at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29332 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.