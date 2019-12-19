1 dead, 2 injured in Rhode Island senior center shooting

WESTERLY, Rhode Island -- A shooting at a Rhode Island affordable housing complex for elderly and disabled residents left one person dead and two others injured Thursday, state police said.

Col. James Manni told The Providence Journal that the shooting happened Thursday morning in Westerly, a town along the Connecticut state line.

He said the shooter is still at large.

Two of the victims were taken to the hospital, the newspaper reported. The extent of their injuries was unclear.

Reports of gunfire at the Babcock Village apartments prompted Westerly public schools, Westerly Hospital and some nearby business into lockdown as a precaution.

Police lifted the lockdown at around 12:45 p.m., though it was unclear why. The school district dismissed students early.

Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo released the following statement: "I am closely monitoring the situation in Westerly and in constant contact with Rhode Island State Police Col. Manni. I stand with the people of Westerly and all Rhode Islanders in coming together to support the victims and their families during this difficult time."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
rhode islandfatal shootingu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Sheriff's office: 'No merit' to 2nd allegation against Vance Co. SRO
RDU says perimeter fence needed to keep trespassers out
22-year-old dies in Wake Forest shooting
Gun found between 2 bodies in Orange County bathroom
Duke Hospital bans children under 12 amid flu concerns
Pat McCrory considering U.S. Senate bid for 2022
FBI New York says fugitive known as 'Gutter' may be in NC
Show More
3 masked men on the run after Mebane bank robbery
The 411: Facebook to air Super Bowl LIV ad
Driver who passed stopped school bus attacked in court
'Virtual kidnapping' scam terrifies parents into paying up
24 Bibles stolen from nonprofit that gives them to inmates
More TOP STORIES News