One dead, two injured in shooting at Henderson home

HENDERSON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police are investigating after a shooting at a Henderson home left one person dead and two others injured on Sunday night.The Henderson Police Department said officers were dispatched to the shooting on the 400 block of Rowland Street just before 8:30 p.m.On arrival, officers said they found an unarmed victim dead from a gunshot wound. Two others were suffering from what appears to be non-life-threatening injuries.The shooting victims have not been identified at this time.Police said they are currently investigating a third person as of Sunday night. Investigators have since deemed the shooting a "domestic-related incident."