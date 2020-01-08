boating

One dead, two missing after boat sinks in Pamlico Sound

One person is dead and two are missing after a boat sank in the Pamlico Sound Tuesday night.

The search started after the Coast Guard's Fifth District command center received a distress signal from a fishing boat called "Papa's Girl."

A lifeboat crew and helicopter responded to the area.

Once at the scene, the aircrew found two of the four crew members and took them to Sentara Albemarle Hospital in Elizabeth City to treatment.

Authorities said both of them were hypothermic and one, who required CPR, was later pronounced dead by hospital personnel.

Crews searched the area again Wednesday morning but did not find the missing people.

A lifeboat crew from Station Hatteras Inlet, along with the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission and a good Samaritan vessel by the name of Aubrey Niel are continuing to search.
