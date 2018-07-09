1 dead, 3 injured after SUV hits car, pushes it into tree in Durham

EMBED </>More Videos

One person is dead and three are in the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash. (WTVD)

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
One person is dead and three are in the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in Durham.

The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. Thursday night in the 600 block of North Duke Street.

Police said a silver Ford Focus, driven by 27-year-old Gabriel Dashon Melton Jr., swerved in front of a northbound Buick Enclave, which was in the left lane of North Duke Street.

The collision caused the Buick Enclave to hit a utility pole and pushed the Ford Focus into a tree.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Melton was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Rahnesha Denise Dozier, 23, who was driving the Enclave, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

A 14-year-old passenger in the Enclave was also taken to the hospital. Police said he had minor injuries.

Additionally, a 25-year-old man who was a passenger in the Focus was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The Enclave had been reported stolen on July 3.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
crashdurham policeDurham
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Christopher appears in court
UNC System issues statement on Silent Sam toppling: 'We do not support lawlessness'
I-Team: North Carolina still home to 100+ Confederate monuments
FDA extending expiration dates for some EpiPens
Toddlers survive days in ravine after mother dies in car crash
Cooper gets early win, two GOP proposed amendments ordered off ballot
Show More
Fayetteville State University rolls out new bike service
College students called 'the perfect target' for scammers
Rocky Mount man found dead in home of apparent dog attack
Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort guilty of 8 charges
WCPSS presents proposed enrollment plan for four new schools
More News