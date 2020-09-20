1 dead, 3 injured in crash involving GoTriangle bus near Southpoint Mall

Just after 5:15 p.m., Durham police notified the public of the crash near Renaissance Parkway at Rolando Drive.
Police have not identified the victim of the crash at this time.
BREAKING 🚨: One person is dead following this traffic crash outside Southpoint Mall in Durham.— Tim Pulliam (@TimABC11) September 20, 2020
The wreck involves a city bus and a truck at the intersection of Renaissance Pkwy and Rolando Drive.
It happened just after 5p. @TheDurhamPolice investigating. @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/PhioCtjJfh
Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.
See breaking news? Tell us about it here.
This is a developing story, stay with ABC11 for more details.