1 dead, 3 injured in Fayetteville house fire

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Authorities said one person is dead and three others were injured in a house fire in Fayetteville early Sunday morning.

Fire crews responded to the call at 1908 Stanberry Street around 4:30 a.m.

According to officials, 57-year-old Shelly Davis was found dead in the home but the other three occupants, Shelly's husband, daughter, and infant niece were able to escape before crews arrived.

They were transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation and related injuries and were all later released except for Shelly's husband Robert; he remains in critical condition.

The cause of the fire is under investigation; however, the family speculates it may have been caused by a space heater.
