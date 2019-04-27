San Diego synagogue shooting: 1 dead, 3 injured at Chabad of Poway

POWAY, Calif. -- Four people were shot, one fatally, when a suspect with an "AR-type assault weapon" opened fire at a San Diego County synagogue, according to local authorities.
The San Diego County Sheriff's Department said in a tweet that deputies were called to the Chabad of Poway synagogue just before 11:30 a.m. local time. The synagogue is in a suburb about 30 minutes north of San Diego.
One suspect, a 19-year-old white male from the city of San Diego, was apprehended by police. The suspect's identity was not released, and authorities declined to discuss a possible motive for the shooting.
Law enforcement sources told ABC News the shooting happened quickly. The shooter appears to have fired more than 10 rounds before leaving the synagogue.
During a Saturday afternoon news conference, investigators referenced social media posts and an open letter attributed to the suspect but did not elaborate on their contents.
Four patients were taken to Palomar Health Medical Center Hospital around 12:30 p.m., spokesman Derryl Acosta said. One victim, an older woman, later died. The victims' identities have not been released.
"Just the one message from all of us, from my congregation, that we are standing together that we are getting stronger. Never again. You can't break us. We are strong. You can't break us we are all together," Chabad of Poway member Minoo Anvari told local media.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the FBI are on the scene to assist local investigators.
"Hate has no place in ANY community...least of all Poway," Poway Mayor Steve Vaus tweeted. "We will put our arms around each other and walk through this tragedy as the family we have always been and always."
California Sen. Kamala Harris tweeted that she was "disturbed by reports of a shooting at the Chabad of Poway synagogue and am closely monitoring the situation." U.S. Rep. Scott Peters, who represents Poway, called the shooting "tragic" and said he is "thinking of, and praying for, those hurt and affected."
The shooting came on the last day of Passover and exactly six months since a shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue killed 11 people.
Earlier Saturday, the FBI and Department of Homeland Security issued an intelligence bulletin highlighting concerns based on the Easter bombings in Sri Lanka. The document stressed that no confirmed plot similar to the Sri Lanka attack had been found in the United States but noted that religious institutions and soft targets are attractive to terrorists and incredibly hard to secure.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
