1 dead after 2 cars collide at Fayetteville intersection, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person is dead after a car crash at the intersection of Owen Drive and Camden Road.
It happened Sunday morning just before 8 a.m.
Fayetteville police said a car traveling southwest on Camden Road and a car traveling east on Owen Drive collided at an intersection.
One driver was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where died from his injuries. The other driver has non-life-threatening injuries.
All lanes of eastbound Owen Drive are closed to traffic at Camden Road.
Anyone with information regarding the traffic crash is asked to contact Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department's Traffic Unit at (910) 433-1807 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.
