Man dead, another seriously injured after car crashes into Durham bridge; driver charged

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person is dead after a car ran off the road and crashed into the Academy Road Bridge Saturday night, Durham police said.Police said it happened on Durham Chapel Hill Blvd. just before 9 p.m.A 2005 Ford Focus driven by Devin Hopkins, 41, of Durham, ran off the left side of the road. Police said he overcorrected, spun 180 degrees, slid and struck a bridge column.Gregory Alston, 53, of Durham was pronounced dead at the scene.A 43-year-old man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.Hopkins was charged with felony death by motor vehicle and felony serious injury by vehicle.He was placed in Durham County Jail under a $50,000 bond.Investigators said speed and alcohol are suspected factors in the crash.