1 dead after car crashes into Pepsi truck on I-95 in Cumberland County

Avoid I-95 Northbound in Cumberland county due to this accident.#abc11 pic.twitter.com/2IFnizRVr7 — Kim Deaner (@abc11traffic) May 11, 2018

A woman is dead after a fatal crash on I-95 in Cumberland County Friday morning.According to ABC11 crews on the scene, just before 7:30 a.m., the woman was driving a Toyota south I-95 when he or she crossed the median and crashed into a Pepsi truck.Authorities have yet to release the person's identity; however, they said she is from Alabama.ABC11 is working to learn the status of the other driver.The roadway was closed just before 9 a.m.Drivers should find alternate routes.