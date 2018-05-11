1 dead after car crashes into Pepsi truck on I-95 in Cumberland County

EMBED </>More Videos

At least one person is dead after a fatal crash on I-95 in Cumberland County Friday morning.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC (WTVD) --
A woman is dead after a fatal crash on I-95 in Cumberland County Friday morning.

According to ABC11 crews on the scene, just before 7:30 a.m., the woman was driving a Toyota south I-95 when he or she crossed the median and crashed into a Pepsi truck.

Authorities have yet to release the person's identity; however, they said she is from Alabama.

ABC11 is working to learn the status of the other driver.

The roadway was closed just before 9 a.m.



Drivers should find alternate routes.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
crashtraffic fatalitiesperson killedcumberland county newsCumberland County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Show More
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
How area districts are working to keep your kid safe
More News