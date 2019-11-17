Passenger dead after car runs off road, crashes into Durham bridge; driver charged

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person is dead after a car ran off the road and crashed into the Academy Road Bridge Saturday night, Durham police said.Police said it happened on Durham Chapel Hill Blvd. just before 9 p.m.The car appeared to go off the road and into the overpass.Durham police said a passenger died in the crash and the driver was charged with felony death by motor vehicle and felony serious injury by vehicle.