DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person is dead after a car ran off the road and crashed into the Academy Road Bridge Saturday night, Durham police said.
Police said it happened on Durham Chapel Hill Blvd. just before 9 p.m.
The car appeared to go off the road and into the overpass.
Durham police said a passenger died in the crash and the driver was charged with felony death by motor vehicle and felony serious injury by vehicle.
Passenger dead after car runs off road, crashes into Durham bridge; driver charged
FATAL CRASH
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More