1 dead after deputy-involved shooting in Alamance County

ALAMANCE COUNTY (WTVD) --
The Alamance County Sheriff's Office said one person is dead following a deputy-involved shooting Wednesday night.

The incident happened around 11:15 p.m. near the Alamance County/Randolph County line.

Deputies said they responded to a disturbance call at a home when someone with a shotgun fired at least one round at them.

A spokesman said during a news conference Thursday morning that the shooting happened about 11:15 p.m. at a home on Oak Grove Church Road after two Alamance County deputies and one detective responded to a disturbance call.

Arriving officers repeatedly told the suspect to stand down. At some point, the suspect fired at least one shotgun round and the officers returned fire, killing him.

The sheriff's office said that even though the suspect fired a shot, it's unknown whether he fired directly at the officers.

The three deputies involved have been put on administrative leave, as is standard. No law officers were injured.

The identity of the suspect will be released following an autopsy.

WGHP contributed to this report.
