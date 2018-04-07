1 dead after fire breaks out at Trump Tower

Sandra Bookman has the latest developments on a fire that broke out on the 50th floor of Trump Tower in Midtown. (@PeterThomasRoth/Twitter)

MIDTOWN, Manhattan --
Fire officials say 1 man dead in apartment fire at Trump Tower in New York City.

Three firefighters also suffered minor injuries.

The 3-alarm fire broke out on the 50th floor just after 5:30 p.m. Saturday and was contained less than an hour later, the FDNY says.


President Trump was at the White House and not Trump Tower. He tweeted once the fire was contained.


Eric Trump, the president's second-oldest son, tweeted that the fire was in a residential apartment at the tower.

