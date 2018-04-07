1 dead after fire breaks out at Trump Tower

Fire at Trump Tower is out. Very confined (well built building). Firemen (and women) did a great job. THANK YOU! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 7, 2018

Thank you to the amazing men and women of the NYFD who extinguished a fire in a residential apartment at @TrumpTower. The @FDNY and @NYPD are truly some of the most incredible people anywhere! 🇺🇸🇺🇸 — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) April 7, 2018

Fire officials say 1 man dead in apartment fire at Trump Tower in New York City.Three firefighters also suffered minor injuries.The 3-alarm fire broke out on the 50th floor just after 5:30 p.m. Saturday and was contained less than an hour later, the FDNY says.President Trump was at the White House and not Trump Tower. He tweeted once the fire was contained.Eric Trump, the president's second-oldest son, tweeted that the fire was in a residential apartment at the tower.